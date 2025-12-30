Cyber fraud losses in Delhi soared 190x in a decade

How police are fighting back—and how you can help

Delhi Police have stepped up their game: in 2025 alone, they managed to freeze about 25% of stolen funds (way up from just 10-15% earlier), filed more FIRs, and worked closely with banks.

Their recent CyHawk operation saw over 5,000 officers detain 7,000 suspects and trace ₹944 crore through mule accounts while resolving thousands of complaints.

Joint Commissioner Rajneesh Gupta encourages everyone—if you get any sketchy calls or messages—to report them quickly at your local police station, cybercrime.gov.in, the Sanchar Saathi app or by calling helpline number 1930.