Cyber fraud losses in Delhi soared 190x in a decade
Cyber fraud in Delhi has exploded over the past 10 years, with losses jumping from ₹6.3 crore in 2015 to a staggering ₹1,271 crore by 2025.
Reported cases more than doubled too, crossing 1,600 this year.
Scams ranged from digital arrests and fake investment offers on social media to phishing, job scams (including those linked to Jamtara gangs), and boss scams.
How police are fighting back—and how you can help
Delhi Police have stepped up their game: in 2025 alone, they managed to freeze about 25% of stolen funds (way up from just 10-15% earlier), filed more FIRs, and worked closely with banks.
Their recent CyHawk operation saw over 5,000 officers detain 7,000 suspects and trace ₹944 crore through mule accounts while resolving thousands of complaints.
Joint Commissioner Rajneesh Gupta encourages everyone—if you get any sketchy calls or messages—to report them quickly at your local police station, cybercrime.gov.in, the Sanchar Saathi app or by calling helpline number 1930.