Delhi Police busts ₹200cr fake property auction scam

How the scam worked and where things stand now

The racket surfaced when a victim, referred by medicine distributor Abhinav Pathak, was shown forged sale certificates and receipts from a company called MG Leasing & Finance.

Trusting the documents, the victim transferred over ₹12 crore between August and October 2024 before realizing everything was fake.

After an official complaint was filed in June 2024, police investigated and, following the arrest of Mohit Gogia on November 22, 2024, arrested four more people tied to the scheme.

Gogia is already wanted for similar scams in multiple states, with cases dating back to 2019.

The investigation is still ongoing, with assets frozen and more leads being followed up.