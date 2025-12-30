UP: Fugitive caught 13 years after dramatic jail escape

How police finally tracked him down

Mishra managed to stay hidden by moving often and working under the fake name "Pappu Tiwari" in Pune.

After six months of careful surveillance, police got their break when his wife called relatives in UP about their son's wedding—details that matched Mishra's family.

That tip led officers to confirm his identity and arrest him in Banda on December 27.

All the other escapees had already been caught by 2015.