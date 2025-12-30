Next Article
Fog in North India causes flight delays at Pune airport
India
Thick fog across North India on Monday led to minor delays for some flights leaving Pune Airport, especially those heading to Delhi, Varanasi, and Bengaluru.
Thankfully, no flights from Pune were canceled as airlines and air traffic control worked together to keep things moving.
Why does this matter?
The fog didn't just slow things down in Pune—airports nationwide felt the impact.
IndiGo had to cancel over 100 flights, and several other airports saw cancelations too.
If you're flying soon, keep an eye on your flight status and plan for possible delays; government helplines are active if you need help or updates.