Assam: Mob helps detainee slip away from police in dramatic escape
India
In Assam's Lakhimpur district, a group of locals attacked police on Saturday night and helped Baharul Islam escape custody.
Islam had been detained for allegedly supporting the Pahalgam terrorist attack online.
The ambush happened in Bongalmora village, with more than 10 people from the "Miya" community rushing in to free him.
Police respond with arrests and ongoing search
Police have already arrested 10 people involved, including Afazuddin and Ikramul Hussain, some of whom have past criminal records.
Senior officer Gunendra Deka said the group was led by Atabur Rahman.
The attack left a sub-inspector and a driver seriously injured.
Police say they're ramping up their search for Islam, and more arrests could be on the way as investigations continue.