Assam: Mob helps detainee slip away from police in dramatic escape

Police respond with arrests and ongoing search

Police have already arrested 10 people involved, including Afazuddin and Ikramul Hussain, some of whom have past criminal records.

Senior officer Gunendra Deka said the group was led by Atabur Rahman.

The attack left a sub-inspector and a driver seriously injured.

Police say they're ramping up their search for Islam, and more arrests could be on the way as investigations continue.