Ranchi protests Sengar's bail in Unnao rape case

Why are people upset?

Protesters held signs like "Activist in Jail, Rapist on Bail Not At All Accepted," arguing that letting Sengar out after just over seven years damages trust in the courts.

Activists said this decision shakes public faith and ties into bigger concerns about safety and accountability.

The Supreme Court has now paused Sengar's bail after a CBI plea, giving some hope to the survivor—who says she still trusts the top court despite ongoing safety worries.