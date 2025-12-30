Ranchi protests Sengar's bail in Unnao rape case
Women's groups in Ranchi hit the streets after the Delhi High Court granted bail to ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted for raping a minor in Unnao back in 2017.
Organizations like AISA and AIPWA participated in the protest, where demonstrators argued that the court's move damages trust in justice for survivors.
Why are people upset?
Protesters held signs like "Activist in Jail, Rapist on Bail Not At All Accepted," arguing that letting Sengar out after just over seven years damages trust in the courts.
Activists said this decision shakes public faith and ties into bigger concerns about safety and accountability.
The Supreme Court has now paused Sengar's bail after a CBI plea, giving some hope to the survivor—who says she still trusts the top court despite ongoing safety worries.