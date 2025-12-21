Air India Express pilot suspended after airport altercation
An Air India Express pilot, Virender Sejwal, has been suspended for allegedly assaulting a SpiceJet passenger, Dewan, at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1.
The argument started over the use of a staff security lane while Dewan and his family were traveling on SpiceJet.
Dewan shared a photo of his injured face online and said Sejwal called him "anpadh" (illiterate) before hitting him in front of his wife and kids.
He also claimed he was pressured into signing a no-complaint note so he wouldn't miss his flight.
How the airlines and authorities responded
Air India Express quickly suspended Sejwal and issued him a show-cause notice, with an external inquiry committee set to investigate next week.
The civil aviation ministry has ordered its own formal probe and asked for reports from airport security agencies.
Meanwhile, CISF said they offered Dewan the chance to file an official complaint but noted he initially declined in writing.
The investigation is ongoing.