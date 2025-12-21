Air India Express pilot suspended after airport altercation India Dec 21, 2025

An Air India Express pilot, Virender Sejwal, has been suspended for allegedly assaulting a SpiceJet passenger, Dewan, at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1.

The argument started over the use of a staff security lane while Dewan and his family were traveling on SpiceJet.

Dewan shared a photo of his injured face online and said Sejwal called him "anpadh" (illiterate) before hitting him in front of his wife and kids.

He also claimed he was pressured into signing a no-complaint note so he wouldn't miss his flight.