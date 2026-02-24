Bride leaves groom for lover hours after wedding
India
In Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, a young bride walked out on her new husband just hours after their wedding—an event arranged by her family.
Instead of starting married life, she went to the police and said she wanted to be with her lover, not the man she'd just married.
Groom had no idea about woman's relationship
Police tried counseling both families for hours, hoping to resolve things. But the woman stood by her choice.
The groom said he had no idea about her relationship and wouldn't have agreed to marry if he'd known.
Families agreed to part ways same day
The same day, both families agreed to part ways—the woman returned home with her family while the groom's family began steps to formally dissolve the marriage.