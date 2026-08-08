Bride Savannah Franklin greets Moore police after Oklahoma noise complaint
India
A backyard wedding in Oklahoma got an unexpected twist when Moore Police Department (MPD) showed up for a noise complaint on August 4.
Instead of shutting things down, the officers found bride Savannah Franklin, her groom, and guests ready to welcome them, turning what could've been awkward into a pretty wholesome moment.
Body camera shows guests inviting officers
Body camera clips show the guests inviting the officers to join in, offering tacos and snapping fun photos together.
The MPD even posted a playful video mixing real footage with scenes from Wedding Crashers, calling it a "Forever memory unlocked."
After politely asking to turn down the music, the officers left on good terms, joking that neighbors might not call about their anniversary party next year.