Video: Bihar bride shot by neighbor during her wedding 

By Chanshimla Varah
Feb 25, 2026
03:35 pm
What's the story

An 18-year-old bride was critically injured after being shot during her wedding ceremony in Chausa, Buxar district of Bihar. The incident took place on Tuesday night when Aarti Kumari was exchanging garlands with her groom. Eyewitnesses reported that a masked assailant suddenly stormed the stage and fired a gunshot, hitting Aarti in the stomach.

Shooting caught on camera

Investigation underway

Accused is neighbor of victim

The accused has been identified as Deenbandhu, a neighbor of the victim. Reports suggest he was in a one-sided relationship with Aarti, which she did not reciprocate. She reportedly said, "Deenbandhu shot me," before she was airlifted to Varanasi. After the incident, Deenbandhu fled from the spot and is currently absconding. His parents have been detained for questioning by authorities.

Medical update

Aarti on ventilator support

Aarti was rushed to Sadar Hospital in Buxar and later referred to Varanasi Trauma Centre due to her critical condition. She is currently on ventilator support. Locals said Deenbandhu had been stalking Aarti for almost two years and had harassed the groom's family after her marriage was fixed. This harassment led to the cancelation of a previous wedding arrangement. The accused's father, Ramashankar Chaudhary, said he was unaware of any relationship between his son and Aarti.

