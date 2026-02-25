Video: Bihar bride shot by neighbor during her wedding 

A guy who got rejected sh@t an 18-year-old bride right during her jaimala ceremony in Buxar, Bihar. She is in very critical condition and fighting for life in ICU. pic.twitter.com/jQ3PrHq6PN

The accused has been identified as Deenbandhu, a neighbor of the victim. Reports suggest he was in a one-sided relationship with Aarti, which she did not reciprocate. She reportedly said, "Deenbandhu shot me," before she was airlifted to Varanasi. After the incident, Deenbandhu fled from the spot and is currently absconding. His parents have been detained for questioning by authorities.

Medical update

Aarti on ventilator support

Aarti was rushed to Sadar Hospital in Buxar and later referred to Varanasi Trauma Centre due to her critical condition. She is currently on ventilator support. Locals said Deenbandhu had been stalking Aarti for almost two years and had harassed the groom's family after her marriage was fixed. This harassment led to the cancelation of a previous wedding arrangement. The accused's father, Ramashankar Chaudhary, said he was unaware of any relationship between his son and Aarti.