Bride-to-be, parents die by suicide day before wedding in Mysuru
What's the story
In Karnataka's Mysuru district, a 21-year-old woman and her parents were found dead at their home in Kempainahundi village on Monday. The incident occurred just a day before the woman's wedding on June 24. A suicide note was discovered at the scene, naming a man accused of harassing the family. The trio have been identified as Shivanna, 50, his wife Nagarathna, 45, and their daughter Rakshitha. They are believed to have consumed poison.
Harassment details
Family warned accused to stay away from them
The accused had wanted to marry Rakshitha but she rejected his proposal. "It is suspected that they were in a relationship but later broke up," an officer said. He continued to pressurize her family to marry him despite her engagement to the other man. On June 21, the woman's family warned the accused and made him delete messages and photos related to her from his phone. However, he retained some private photographs, which he later sent to the woman's fiance.
Confrontation aftermath
Incident has left the village on edge
After receiving the photos, the woman's fiance and his parents visited her house. This confrontation led to a further escalation of tensions. The woman's family has alleged that these actions forced them to take their own lives. The incident left the village on edge, prompting authorities to deploy additional police forces in the area. The police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against the man.