Bride-to-be, parents die by suicide day before wedding in Mysuru 

Harassment details

Family warned accused to stay away from them

The accused had wanted to marry Rakshitha but she rejected his proposal. "It is suspected that they were in a relationship but later broke up," an officer said. He continued to pressurize her family to marry him despite her engagement to the other man. On June 21, the woman's family warned the accused and made him delete messages and photos related to her from his phone. However, he retained some private photographs, which he later sent to the woman's fiance.