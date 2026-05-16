Bridge collapse amid heavy rains, floods in Assam's Barak Valley
India
Assam's Barak Valley had a rough Friday: heavy rains coincided with a major bridge under construction over the Jatinga River collapsing, while flooding swamped much of the region.
Locals say poor materials and shoddy work are to blame for the bridge failure, which was supposed to connect Purandarpur and Badarpur.
Residents demand probe into bridge collapse
Floodwaters have taken over key areas in Silchar and Sribhumi, shutting down roads, markets, and homes (even schools weren't spared).
Sadly, there's also been a fatal electrocution linked to the flooding.
Frustrated residents are demanding a proper investigation into the bridge collapse so this doesn't happen again.