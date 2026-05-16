Bridge collapse amid heavy rains, floods in Assam's Barak Valley India May 16, 2026

Assam's Barak Valley had a rough Friday: heavy rains coincided with a major bridge under construction over the Jatinga River collapsing, while flooding swamped much of the region.

Locals say poor materials and shoddy work are to blame for the bridge failure, which was supposed to connect Purandarpur and Badarpur.