Bridge collapse in Gujarat's Junagadh district during repair

Vadodara bridge collapse incident

This isn't an isolated case—just last week, another bridge collapse in Vadodara led to 20 deaths.

With videos of these incidents spreading online and safety worries rising, the state government has greenlit ₹212 crore for a new high-level bridge near Mujpur to boost safer connections between Vadodara and Anand.

Officials say construction should wrap up in 18 months as they work to restore trust in local infrastructure.