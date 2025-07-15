Indian charity sends artificial limbs to Trinidad & Tobago

A group of technical experts from BMVSS will run the camp, with BMVSS founder D.R. Mehta expected to join in. This project is part of a broader partnership that also includes dialysis units, laptops, and farming equipment from India.

Effort is about 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Announced during Modi's speech to Trinidad and Tobago's Parliament, this effort is all about "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" ("the world is one family").

It highlights how India is using tech and healthcare to build stronger ties with the Caribbean—and support global cooperation.