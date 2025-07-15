Shakti Booths, women officers ensure safety during Kanwar Yatra 2025
For this year's Kanwar Yatra, Uttar Pradesh is stepping up safety by deploying over 10,000 women police officers—about 15% of the total force.
With a significant number of women expected to join the pilgrimage, the state wants to make sure everyone feels secure and supported along the way.
Meerut zone will see biggest presence of women officers
The Meerut zone (including Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar) will see the biggest presence of women officers—3,200 in total.
Across UP, over 150 help desks run by women cops are set up to offer real-time assistance and counseling.
Women officers will also join night patrols and quick response teams, while CCTV and drones keep an eye on things.
Plus, there are medical camps and food checks along the route so everyone can focus on their journey without worry.