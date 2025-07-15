Indian students increasingly opt for European education

More Indian students are picking EU countries for their degrees, as numbers drop in Canada, the US, and the UK—mostly because of stricter visa rules. In 2024, overall Indian enrollment abroad fell by 15%.

EU countries gaining popularity Indian student numbers in EU countries increased by close to 80% in five years, reaching over 90,000 by 2023-24.

Germany stands out with nearly 35,000 Indian students this year. Ireland and France are also seeing more interest.

Scholarships like Erasmus Mundus attract Indian students European universities offer a wide range of courses and scholarships like Erasmus Mundus, which covers tuition and living costs.

Since 2004, about 50,000 students have benefited from such programs—including many Indians who get to study across different European countries.