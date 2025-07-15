The plight of Indians abroad: Legal challenges and death sentences
More than 10,000 Indians are locked up in foreign jails right now, and 49 of them are facing the death penalty.
One story making headlines is Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala set to be executed in Yemen on July 16, 2025, for murder.
These cases highlight how hard it is for India to help its citizens abroad, especially when local laws are strict and legal support is limited.
Limited options for India in Priya's case
India's hands are often tied because it has to respect other countries' laws.
In Priya's case, the government is trying to negotiate "blood money" with the victim's family—a solution allowed by Yemen's Sharia law—but there aren't many options since India doesn't have official ties with Yemen's current regime.
Dozens of other Indians on death row in places like UAE and Saudi Arabia also struggle to get fair trials or legal aid, leaving families and diplomats in a tough spot.