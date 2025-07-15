The plight of Indians abroad: Legal challenges and death sentences India Jul 15, 2025

More than 10,000 Indians are locked up in foreign jails right now, and 49 of them are facing the death penalty.

One story making headlines is Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala set to be executed in Yemen on July 16, 2025, for murder.

These cases highlight how hard it is for India to help its citizens abroad, especially when local laws are strict and legal support is limited.