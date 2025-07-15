Next Article
India's aviation safety concerns rise
Since 2020, Indian planes have had 65 in-flight engine shutdowns—about one a month.
Pilots always landed safely using backup engines, but these incidents point to ongoing issues like fuel problems and foreign objects damaging engines.
It's a reminder that even with tech advances, flying still has its risks.
'Mayday' calls and fuel system checks
From Jan 2024 to May 2025, there were 11 Mayday calls from Indian flights for emergencies like engine failures or fire threats—four ended up diverting to Hyderabad.
After the June 2025 Air India crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people, aviation authorities ordered urgent safety checks on Boeing aircraft fuel systems across all airlines.