Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plans OTP booking system for potable tankers India Jun 11, 2026

To help tackle the ongoing water shortage, Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC, is planning to launch a new one-time password (OTP)-based system for booking potable water tankers.

Now, residents will be expected to apply online and get a unique code, making sure each tanker only picks up water once per permit.

This aims to stop repeated trips on one permit and keep things more transparent.