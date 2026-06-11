Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation plans OTP booking system for potable tankers
To help tackle the ongoing water shortage, Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC, is planning to launch a new one-time password (OTP)-based system for booking potable water tankers.
Now, residents will be expected to apply online and get a unique code, making sure each tanker only picks up water once per permit.
This aims to stop repeated trips on one permit and keep things more transparent.
Dashboard tracks approvals and tanker movements
The digital dashboard tracks approvals, water extraction, and tanker movements in real time, kind of like BMC's AI-powered stormwater platform that saved ₹15 crore earlier.
The policy covers both civic fleet and more than 200 licensed potable tanker operators but skips non-potable tankers from the Mumbai Water Tanker Association.
All in all, it is about protecting Mumbai's water supply and keeping operations smooth during the crisis.