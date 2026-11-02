Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gets Noida helipad from Shalini Singh
India
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former MP and senior BJP leader, got a helipad in Noida as a birthday present from his daughter, Shalini Singh.
The event brought together family and well-wishers and also turned some heads because Shalini, who leads the Noida Citizen Forum, is rumored to have political ambitions herself.
Singh family legacy and bond highlighted
The grand gesture highlighted the close bond between father and daughter, while also shining a light on the Singh family's political legacy.
Brij Bhushan has served as an MP.