Brijindra College student Aditi dies by suicide, sparking PSU protest
India
Aditi, a B.A. student from Government Brijindra College in Faridkot, Punjab, died by suicide after reportedly facing repeated harassment on her way to college.
Her death has triggered a protest by the Punjab Students's Union (PSU), with students demanding action against those responsible and better protection for female students.
PSU demands arrests, CCTV, helpline
The Punjab Students's Union (PSU) handed a list of demands to the police, calling for swift arrests, more police presence around campuses, CCTV cameras at colleges, and a dedicated helpline for harassment complaints.
PSU leader Harveer Kaur urged authorities to act quickly.
Police have registered a case and started investigating; if demands aren't met soon, the union says protests will only grow louder.