'Bring back Punjabis': Sukhbir, Ravjot push for evacuation from Iran
India
With tensions rising after US- and Israel-launched strikes on Iran, Punjab's top politicians are pushing for urgent help to bring back Indians—especially Punjabis—stranded in the Middle East.
Leaders like Dr. Ravjot Singh and Sukhbir Singh Badal have written to the External Affairs Minister and appealed to PM Modi, respectively, for quick evacuation plans, including special flights once air routes open up.
Families worried, leaders demand quick action
Thousands of Indians, many working as laborers, are stuck in a region that's suddenly become a conflict zone. Families back home are worried about their safety.
Leaders are also asking for helplines, advisories, and even financial support for those stranded—hoping the government acts fast so everyone can get home safe.