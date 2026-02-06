British photographer Pepita Seth becomes Indian citizen at 84
India
Pepita Seth, a British-born photographer and writer, just became an Indian citizen at 84.
The moment was called "rare and special" by Thrissur's District Collector, who handed her the certificate.
Seth said she feels proud and plans to stay in India for good.
Seth has spent nearly 5 decades in Kerala
Seth has spent nearly five decades in Kerala, documenting everything from temple rituals to Theyyam performers and Guruvayur elephants.
She obtained formal permission to enter the Guruvayur Temple in 1981.
Her dedication earned her a Padma Shri in 2012 for sharing Kerala's culture with the world.
She has helped preserve Kerala's unique traditions
Through her photography and writing—including her book In God's Mirror: The Theyyams of Malabar—Seth has helped preserve Kerala's unique traditions for new generations to discover.