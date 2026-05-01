Brother Daman sole earner after Bablu arrested in Noida protest India May 01, 2026

After a factory workers' protest in Noida on April 13 turned violent, Bablu was arrested.

Now, his brother Daman is left as the only earner for their family, juggling work and worries about getting Bablu released.

The situation shows how such protests can hit families hard, both financially and emotionally.