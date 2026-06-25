Brother identifies Sunny Patel among 12 killed in Qatar blast
A deadly explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG gas plant has claimed the lives of 12 Indian workers, including Sunny Patel, a young man from Surat.
Sunny had moved to Qatar just seven months ago to help his family back home.
After more than 48 hours, his brother Ravi, also working in Qatar, identified Sunny's body.
The Indian Embassy is arranging for his remains to be sent back to Ahmedabad.
Sunny Patel spoke with wife Pinkalben
Sunny spoke with his wife Pinkalben before heading out for his night shift, not knowing it would be their final conversation.
When she tried calling him later, there was no answer as news of the tragedy spread.
Sunny and Ravi were working hard to build a better future for their family in Surat, but this sudden loss has left them devastated and the community heartbroken.