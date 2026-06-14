Patna teacher Raushan Anand's brother dies under suspicious circumstances
What's the story
Prince, the brother of popular Patna teacher Raushan Anand, also known as "Raushan Sir," has died under suspicious circumstances in Nepal. The incident, reported by NDTV, comes amid a major rivalry between two coaching centers in Patna: Gyan Bindu GS Academy and Khan Global Studies. The rivalry had recently escalated to vandalism and a firing incident at Khan Sir's academy.
History of violence
Prince had previously faced allegations of violence
Prince had been accused of an attack on Khan Sir's coaching center back in 2021. He had allegedly barged into a classroom and resorted to violence, the report stated. The rivalry between the two centers has only intensified since, with both institutions claiming credit for successful candidates of the Bihar Police recruitment examination.
Legal developments
Arrest and interim relief in recent vandalism case
Anand was arrested after the recent vandalism incident, while Khan got interim relief from coercive action. Khan has accused Anand of orchestrating violence against his staff members over the years. The latest NDTV investigation revealed that the recent vandalism stemmed from a dispute over recruitment examination results, leading to torn posters and fistfights between supporters of both institutes.
Campus dispute
Rivalry escalates amid death of Prince
The rivalry is not confined to academics. It also goes back to a dispute over the control of the Kisan Cold Storage campus in Patna's Musallahpur area. Both Khan and Raushan Sir's coaching centers are located on this campus. The death of Prince has further complicated matters, with his family members now heading to Nepal.