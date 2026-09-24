Brothers accused in Aastha Kunj gang-rape deleted phone data
India
Delhi Police say two brothers accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in Aastha Kunj Park tried to cover their tracks by deleting search history, photos, and videos from their phones before getting caught on September 22.
After the crime, they even visited a restaurant immediately after committing the crime and washed their clothes to get rid of any proof.
Police arrest Asif after gunfire
The third accused, Asif, was arrested after a brief exchange of gunfire while trying to escape.
He had switched off his phone and was found with an unlicensed gun and a knife.
Police are now looking into the past conduct of the brothers and checking the conduct of the accused.