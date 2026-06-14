BRPL schedules Sunday power shutdowns in West Delhi for upgrades
India
Heads up, West Delhi! BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) is switching off the power in Mundka, Janakpuri, and Nangloi at different times this Sunday for some much-needed upgrades.
It's all about keeping things running smoothly in the future, so a little patience now means fewer blackouts later.
Mundka Janakpuri Nangloi timings and tips
Here's when you'll be affected: Mundka from 10am to 12pm Janakpuri District Centre from 11am to 3pm and Nangloi's Naresh Park Pocket A from 11am to 2pm
BRPL suggests charging your devices ahead of time, storing enough water, and unplugging sensitive gadgets to avoid any voltage surprises.