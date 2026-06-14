BRPL schedules Sunday power shutdowns in West Delhi for upgrades India Jun 14, 2026

Heads up, West Delhi! BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) is switching off the power in Mundka, Janakpuri, and Nangloi at different times this Sunday for some much-needed upgrades.

It's all about keeping things running smoothly in the future, so a little patience now means fewer blackouts later.