Telangana's BRS party is calling out Andhra Pradesh for allegedly sneaking away 90 TMC of water from the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir using a secret tunnel.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao says this is a very serious issue and wants Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to explain what's being done to protect Telangana's share of the river.