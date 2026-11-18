BRS alleges Andhra Pradesh siphoned 90 TMC from Nagarjuna Sagar
Telangana's BRS party is calling out Andhra Pradesh for allegedly sneaking away 90 TMC of water from the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir using a secret tunnel.
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao says this is a very serious issue and wants Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to explain what's being done to protect Telangana's share of the river.
KT Rama Rao vows legal action
Rao criticized Andhra Pradesh's one-year-old tunnel project, questioning how it went unnoticed and accusing it of draining Telangana's already limited water.
He promised legal action and public protests in Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar, questioning Telangana government's silence and saying the party would press the Centre to intervene.
He said Telangana deserves clear answers and its fair share right now.