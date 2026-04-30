BSE Odisha to release Class 10 results May 2 4pm
India
Odisha's Board of Secondary Education will release the Class 10 (AHSC) results on May 2 at 4pm Results for the State Open School Certificate (first) and Madhyama exams are also dropping that day.
If you're waiting on your scores, make sure your roll number and login details are handy so you can check once the links go live at 6pm.
BSE Odisha result links live 6pm
Result links go live at 6pm on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.
Just enter your roll number and other required credentials to grab your provisional marksheet, super quick!
Remember, official certificates will come through your school a bit later, so keep an eye out for updates and don't forget to have your admit card nearby for a smooth experience.