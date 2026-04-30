BSE Odisha to release Class 10 results May 2 4pm India Apr 30, 2026

Odisha's Board of Secondary Education will release the Class 10 (AHSC) results on May 2 at 4pm Results for the State Open School Certificate (first) and Madhyama exams are also dropping that day.

If you're waiting on your scores, make sure your roll number and login details are handy so you can check once the links go live at 6pm.