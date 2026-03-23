BSEB Inter results today at 1:30pm Here's how to check

Once the press conference wraps up, you can grab your provisional mark sheet by entering your roll number and code on interbiharboard.com. The board will also reveal pass percentages, toppers' names, compartment exam dates, and subject-wise stats before the links go live.

Medha Diwas prizes for top scorers

If you're among the top scorers this year, there's more than just bragging rights: cash prizes and medals await on Medha Diwas (December 3).

And if you're in Class 10? Your turn comes soon; Matric results are expected in March.

Stay tuned and good luck!