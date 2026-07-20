BSES Delhi promotes rooftop solar to cut bills, sell surplus

Rooftop solar is pretty low-maintenance and pays for itself in three to five years. The panels keep working for more than 25 years with minimal effort.

Plus, thanks to government schemes like PM Surya Ghar and the Delhi Solar Policy, you could get subsidies up to ₹108,000, ₹78,000 from the center and ₹30,000 from Delhi itself.

With easy EMIs and solar loans available too, switching to solar has never been more affordable or hassle-free.