BSES units and Tata Power-DDL schedule planned Delhi outages Thursday
India
If you're in Delhi, expect some planned power outages on Thursday, August 20.
BSES Rajdhani, BSES Yamuna, and Tata Power-DDL are doing essential maintenance, so electricity will be off for 1.5 to 4 hours in spots like Uttam Nagar, Janakpuri, and Hauz Khas.
It's a good idea to charge your devices and plan ahead so you're not caught off guard.
Delhi neighborhoods to face outages, helplines
BRPL areas like Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Sarita Vihar, Uttam Nagar, and Janakpuri will see outages;
BYPL covers Patel Nagar and Karawal Nagar;
Tata Power-DDL hits Rohini, Bawana, Narela.
The earliest cuts start at 8:30am and everything wraps up by 3pm (times depend on your neighborhood).
Need help? Call BRPL at 19123, BYPL at 19122, or Tata Power-DDL at 19124 or 1-800-208-9124.