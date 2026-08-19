BSES units and Tata Power-DDL schedule planned Delhi outages Thursday

If you're in Delhi, expect some planned power outages on Thursday, August 20.

BSES Rajdhani, BSES Yamuna, and Tata Power-DDL are doing essential maintenance, so electricity will be off for 1.5 to 4 hours in spots like Uttam Nagar, Janakpuri, and Hauz Khas.

It's a good idea to charge your devices and plan ahead so you're not caught off guard.