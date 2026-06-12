BSF attempt to return detained Bangladeshi sparks Meghalaya border tensions
India
Things got tense at the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya after the Border Security Force (BSF) tried to send a detained Bangladeshi national back, but the Bangladeshi side refused to take him.
This led to crowds gathering and stone pelting from both sides, but security forces quickly stepped in and calmed things down.
Thankfully, there was no major damage.
India Bangladesh officials pledge 0 tolerance
Coincidentally, this all happened as top officials from both countries were finishing up their border conference in Delhi.
They talked about serious issues like smuggling and human trafficking and agreed to work more closely together with joint patrols and better information sharing.
Both sides also promised "zero tolerance" for cross-border crimes going forward.