BSF constable allegedly opens fire at Malda camp killing 2

A tragic incident unfolded at a BSF camp in Baishnabnagar, Malda, on Thursday when Constable Shivam Kumar Mishra allegedly grabbed a rifle and opened fire on his fellow soldiers around 3:50pm

Two BSF personnel, Head Constable Ajay Kumar and Constable Ambadar Suresh, lost their lives, while another, Head Constable Bikas Brahma, is being treated for injuries.

The reason behind the shooting isn't clear yet, but early reports suggest Mishra may have been dealing with serious mental distress.