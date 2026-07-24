BSF constable allegedly opens fire at Malda camp killing 2
A tragic incident unfolded at a BSF camp in Baishnabnagar, Malda, on Thursday when Constable Shivam Kumar Mishra allegedly grabbed a rifle and opened fire on his fellow soldiers around 3:50pm
Two BSF personnel, Head Constable Ajay Kumar and Constable Ambadar Suresh, lost their lives, while another, Head Constable Bikas Brahma, is being treated for injuries.
The reason behind the shooting isn't clear yet, but early reports suggest Mishra may have been dealing with serious mental distress.
Shivam Kumar Mishra detained, probe underway
Mishra has been detained by the BSF, and local police have registered a case to investigate what led up to the shooting.
Both the police and BSF are now digging into what happened and why.
The incident may spark fresh conversations about mental health support for those working under high stress in forces like the BSF.