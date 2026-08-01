BSF constable from DRC hospitalized in Delhi with possible Ebola
India
A BSF constable who just got back from a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been hospitalized in Delhi after showing possible Ebola symptoms.
He was already under a 21-day quarantine since returning on July 11, and started feeling unwell with fever and body aches on day 20.
Blood sample sent to NIV Pune
Doctors quickly moved him to an isolation ward at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, following all the safety steps for suspected Ebola cases.
His blood sample has been sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, and he will stay in isolation until results are out.
India has strict screening for travelers from Ebola-affected areas, so health officials are keeping a close watch to make sure everything stays safe.