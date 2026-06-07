BSF, BGB standoff ends; BSF says all 40 Bangladeshis returned

Push-back claims

BGB claims to have foiled BSF 'push-backs'

Despite the resolution of immediate standoffs, the BGB claimed to have foiled eight separate BSF "push-back" attempts in the previous 24 hours. The incidents cited by BGB included three people being stopped at the Jadabpur border near North 24 Parganas and Nadia, 17 turned back at the Karmudanga border near South Dinajpur, and 21 blocked at Barkhata and Payashottibari borders near Dhubri in Assam. Seven were also prevented from crossing the Dighaltari border near Cooch Behar.