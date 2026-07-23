BSF fast-tracks smart fencing along West Bengal India-Bangladesh border
India
The Border Security Force (BSF) is fast-tracking "smart" fencing along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, thanks to over 1,000 acres of land handed over by the state.
The project covers 172.6km and zeroes in on trouble spots like Murshidabad, Malda, and the Sundarbans, areas known for infiltration risks.
Murshidabad's Jalangi sector CCTV, Sundarbans outposts
This new fencing isn't just tall. It's smart.
In places like Murshidabad's Jalangi sector, you'll see 12-foot barriers loaded with CCTV cameras, drones, thermal sensors, and alarms for real-time alerts.
The Sundarbans get a special setup: floating outposts and speedboats to patrol tricky waterways.
It's all about making the border tougher to cross while giving security teams eyes everywhere they need them.