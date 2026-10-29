BSF jawan Bhupendra reportedly led mob attacking judge Ghulam Mustafa
India
A car accident on the Agra-Aligarh road took a scary turn when a mob, reportedly led by a drunk BSF jawan named Bhupendra, attacked Additional District Judge Ghulam Mustafa and his family.
The group smashed their car, tried to set it on fire, and even threatened their lives, all because of the crash.
FIR filed, Bhupendra arrested
The judge's family called for help but did not get immediate police support. Later, they reported everything to higher officials.
An FIR was filed; Bhupendra was arrested, and legal action is now underway.