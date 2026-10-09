BSF personnel bus crashes on NH27 in Assam injuring 32
India
A bus carrying BSF personnel crashed into a truck on National Highway 27 near Howly, Assam, while heading back from election duty.
The accident left 32 personnel injured.
Driver Samsul Hoque dead, 14 critical
Out of those hurt, 14 are in critical condition at Barpeta Medical College and Hospital, with one in the intensive care unit.
Sadly, the bus driver, Samsul Hoque, lost his life at the scene.
Police have started looking into what caused the crash, and treatment continues for the injured.