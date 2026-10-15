BSF team of 84 hospitalized in Manipur after food poisoning
On Thursday, 84 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Manipur had to be hospitalized after showing signs of food poisoning, mostly vomiting, right after eating breakfast at a construction site at Lamshang in Imphal West district.
The incident happened in Imphal West, and the group was quickly taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) by early afternoon.
All 84 BSF stable, tests underway
Doctors at RIMS acted fast, and thankfully all the BSF personnel are now stable with no serious health concerns.
Officials are looking into what caused the food poisoning.
As RIMS Medical Superintendent in charge M. Rameshwar put it, "There are no signs of their health deteriorating, and tests are being conducted to ascertain what caused the food poisoning."
Manipur CM urges care for BSF
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has emphasized that these personnel need top-notch medical care, especially since they play a big role in keeping peace during ongoing unrest in the state.
The incident highlights just how important it is to look after those on security duty.