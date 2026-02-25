BSNL director faces action for 'underwear, toiletry' demand 

The central government has launched disciplinary proceedings against Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Director Vivek Banzal over a controversial protocol for his proposed visit to Prayagraj. Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the matter was brought to his notice and called the episode "improper, unacceptable, and shocking." The controversy broke after an internal office order detailing elaborate preparations for Banzal's visit went viral online. The visit was later canceled.

Disciplinary action Show-cause notice issued to Banzal "A show-cause notice has already been issued to the Director with a seven-day response period. We will take appropriate action," Scindia was quoted by news agency ANI. The protocol document revealed that over 50 BSNL officers and staff were assigned specific duties for the visit, including managing movement, hospitality arrangements, bathing logistics and post-visit coordination.

Lavish preparations Document details 'snan' kits, personal logistics Banzal's itinerary at Prayagraj included a dip at Sangam, a boat trip, and visits to the Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat, and Patalpuri temples. The 'snan' kits included a towel, undergarment, slippers, comb, mirror, and an oil bottle. An order was also given to arrange one bedsheet for common usage at the ghat. A dry fruit bowl, a fruit bowl, a shaving kit, toothpaste, a brush, soap, and shampoo were to be placed in the hotel and Circuit House.

Visit canceled Proposed visit canceled, protocol now invalid The elaborate arrangements were widely criticized online as a "royal protocol," reviving debates on VIP culture and misuse of public resources. Amid the backlash, the proposed visit was canceled within a day. "BSNL has standing instructions in place regarding the manner in which official visits are to be handled. An instance of non-adherence to the same has been taken note of," it said. Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned, it added.

