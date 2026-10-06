B.Tech student Bhuvnesh Nagar stabbed to death in Kota
India
An 18-year-old B.Tech student, Bhuvnesh Nagar, was stabbed to death in Kota, Rajasthan, on Monday night.
He was attacked by five motorcycle-borne youths and died from his injuries despite being rushed to the hospital.
Police link killing to March fight
Police believe this was a revenge attack connected to a fight back in March where Bhuvnesh allegedly assaulted one of the suspects, Rahul (also known as Baccha).
Cases have been filed against Rahul, Sagar, Deepu Panda, and two others for murder. The accused have prior criminal cases and are currently on the run.
Investigations are ongoing as forensic teams gather evidence at the scene.