Budget 2026: Land acquisition, railway land use could see reforms
Budget 2026 could serve as the perfect platform to set the ball rolling on reforms to India's messy land acquisition process and on unlocking Indian Railways's vacant land for better use.
Right now, tangled rules and missing records slow down big projects like highways.
The plan? Set up ready-to-use land banks, bring in single-window clearances for faster approvals, and digitize records to cut out confusion.
How this will impact you
If these changes happen, building stuff—like new infrastructure or affordable homes—could get a lot quicker and cheaper.
Turning idle railway land into green spaces or housing could help with India's housing crunch and even boost Railways' revenue.
Plus, smoother processes mean less waiting around for things that actually impact your daily life, from better roads to more job opportunities.