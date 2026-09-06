Building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan leaving 1 dead

Three people have been rescued so far and taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre; three of them are in critical condition. The search is still on for anyone else trapped.

Locals said the building was undergoing basement construction and renovation to create a rental space on the ground floor when support pillars failed, causing it to come down suddenly.

People nearby described hearing a loud crash and then cries for help from under the rubble.

More updates are expected as rescue work continues.