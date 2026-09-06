Building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan leaving 1 dead
A building in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on Sunday afternoon, leaving one person dead and several others injured.
The disaster happened around 1:30pm leading to a big rescue effort with fire crews and disaster response teams working together to save people still stuck under the debris.
Search continues, 3 critical at AIIMS
Three people have been rescued so far and taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre; three of them are in critical condition. The search is still on for anyone else trapped.
Locals said the building was undergoing basement construction and renovation to create a rental space on the ground floor when support pillars failed, causing it to come down suddenly.
People nearby described hearing a loud crash and then cries for help from under the rubble.
More updates are expected as rescue work continues.