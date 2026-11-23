Bulandshahr woman Suman arrested after confessing to killing 3-year-old Vaniya
A tragic case from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh: a woman named Suman has been arrested after confessing to killing her neighbor's three-year-old daughter, Vaniya, reportedly as part of an occult ritual.
The little girl went missing while playing outside on October 14 and was sadly found dead at Suman's house later that day.
Police find body hidden in sack
Police discovered Vaniya's body hidden in a sack with signs of injury. CCTV footage helped trace her last steps.
The incident has left the girl's family outraged and demanding justice. The discovery of the girl's body led to a massive protest staged by the family.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and have promised strict action against anyone else involved.