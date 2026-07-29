Bull breaks loose at Kolhapur Maharashtra bull-pair competition injuring 6
India
A traditional bull-pair competition in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, got unexpectedly intense when a bull broke loose and charged into the crowd, leaving six people injured.
The event, usually about testing bulls' strength, quickly turned into chaos as attendees scrambled for safety.
Injured taken to hospital, competition resumes
The injured, three locals and three villagers, were taken to the hospital right away, though their current condition isn't known.
Things calmed down after the bull fell into a gutter and handlers managed to get it under control.
After a short break, organizers restarted the competition without any more trouble.
A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.