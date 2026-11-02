Bulldozer strikes gas pipeline during drainage work, explosion kills 2
India
A gas pipeline exploded in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Monday after a bulldozer accidentally hit it during drainage work.
The blast killed two people and injured six others, damaging a nearby building and shattering windows within 100 meters.
Some locals said they heard the blast nearly three kilometers away.
Officials launch investigation, emergency teams respond
District officials confirmed the casualties and have launched an investigation.
Emergency teams rushed the injured to the hospital, evacuated the area, and got the fire under control.
Gas company crews are now working to stop the leak and make things safe for everyone nearby.
This incident is a tough reminder of how risky construction near underground pipelines can be.