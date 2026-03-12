Bullet, note threatening builder Mehul Mehta found in car
Mumbai builder Mehul Mehta found himself in a scary situation after his bodyguard discovered a threatening letter and a live bullet hidden in his car at an Andheri West construction site.
The note, allegedly from notorious gangster Chhota Shakeel, told Mehta to "mend your ways" and warned, "Today it's outside, tomorrow it'll be inside your chest."
AEC is investigating the case
Police quickly got involved, seizing the package and registering a case under the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code.
The Anti-Extortion Cell is now checking closed-circuit television footage to track down who left the threat, while also looking into possible links with Chhota Shakeel, an associate of Dawood Ibrahim.
This incident highlights ongoing concerns about criminal intimidation targeting high-profile people in Mumbai.