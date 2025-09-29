Bullet train to cut Mumbai-Surat travel time to just 1 hour
India's first-ever bullet train is on the way, promising to slash Mumbai-Surat travel time to just one hour—over 100 minutes faster than today's quickest trains.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor covers 508km and aims to make zipping between major cities much easier.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says this will let people do same-day business trips and connect big commercial hubs like never before.
Project is moving fast
The project's moving fast: more than 400km of viaduct foundations are done, tracks are being laid over a stretch of 127km, and stations are coming up at a dozen spots across Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
There's even a massive undersea tunnel in the works!
Inspired by Japan's Shinkansen model, the corridor is set to boost local economies and create thousands of jobs as it takes shape.