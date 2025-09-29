Bullet train to cut Mumbai-Surat travel time to just 1 hour

Project is moving fast

The project's moving fast: more than 400km of viaduct foundations are done, tracks are being laid over a stretch of 127km, and stations are coming up at a dozen spots across Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

There's even a massive undersea tunnel in the works!

Inspired by Japan's Shinkansen model, the corridor is set to boost local economies and create thousands of jobs as it takes shape.